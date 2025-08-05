Electricity prices to drop further in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Electricity consumers in Pakistan likely to get further reduction in power tariffs as part of quarterly and fuel price adjustments, ARY News reported.

As per details, the price drop is anticipated to reflect in the billing cycles for August, September, and October 2025.

Power distribution companies submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the fourth quarterly adjustment, with a hearing held on August 4, 2025.

The proposed quarterly adjustment is expected to result in a negative tariff of Rs1.89 per unit, primarily due to an amended agreement with power generation companies. This adjustment will likely lead to an additional reduction of Rs0.34 per unit in August bills under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

Additionally, a fuel price adjustment request for June 2025 was submitted to NEPRA on July 16, 2025. This adjustment is expected to reduce August bills by Rs0.78 per unit.

In July 2025, consumers already benefited from a negative fuel price adjustment of Rs0.50 per unit, and a further reduction of Rs0.28 per unit is anticipated for August bills under the same mechanism.

Earlier, it was reported that electricity consumers to get relief as prices are likely to go down further across in Pakistan.

As per details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) requesting a reduction of Rs1.75 per unit in electricity tariffs under the quarterly adjustment for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25.

The adjustment will apply to all government-owned distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric. Consumers can expect this relief to be reflected in their electricity bills for August, September, and October 2025.

Furthermore, if additional adjustments are approved for September, October, and November 2025, the relief could increase to up to Rs2.10 per unit during those months.

In a separate development, K-Electric made an official statement highlighting that the company does not have the right to revise consumer tariffs.

K-Electric gave this statement in response to rising speculation about a possible increase in electricity rates.

According to the company, all electricity rates, along with per-unit charges, consumer categories, and slab structures, are conditioned by the Government of Pakistan under the electricity tariff policy managed by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).