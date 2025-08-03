Karachi to face water shortage amid power cut

KARACHI: As K-Electric is going to begin scheduled maintenance at the Dhabeji Grid and Substation, residents across the city are likely to face a water shortage on Monday, August 4, ARY News reported.



The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has given a warning of a potential shortfall of 100 million gallons due to the planned nine-hour power shutdown under the pretext of water shortage in Karachi.

According to KWSC spokespersons, the Dhabeji station maintenance will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until 7:00 PM.

During this period, electricity supply to various feeders at the Dhabeji Pumping Station will be partially suspended, directly impacting water distribution across the city.

Several areas of Karachi are likely to face a water shortage, including Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, Bin Qasim, DHA and North Nazimabad.

This water shortage in Karachi follows a similar water disruption, which happened on July 29, when maintenance at the same place caused a shortage of 85 million gallons.

Additionally, another water breakdown took place at the Hub Pumping Station earlier this week, which further disturbed the water infrastructure of the city. It affected the Hub Rising Main number 2.

While Karachi city is facing water supply and shortage concerns, there is some relief that citizens are going to have.

The new Hub Canal project is going to be inaugurated on August 14, which is likely to provide 100 million gallons of water per day to Karachi’s water supply.

In this regard, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the Rs12.8 billion project is going to be completed, and it will significantly lessen the burden on the existing infrastructure.

The Dhabeji station maintenance is part of K-Electric’s initiative to keep its services consistent for a long time.

However, KWSC has asked residents to save water and store some in advance to lessen the effects of the temporary service disruption.