Power supply restored at Pipri water pumping station: KE

KARACHI: K-Electric has officially confirmed that power supply has been restored at the Pipri water pumping station, adhering to the maintenance schedule shutdown.

According to the K-Electric spokesperson, the Scheduled Maintenance Shutdown was executing a completion with prior notice and following the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), ensuring minimal disturbance to water pumping operations.

The spokesperson highlighted that a scheduled maintenance shutdown is a serious part of infrastructure management, focused on ensuring long-term consistency of electricity supply across Karachi. “Infrastructure maintenance is important for distributing consistent and reliable power,” the spokesperson added.

K-Electric also indicated that its technical teams continued in close collaboration with representatives from the Water Board through the process. This teamwork helped streamline operations and avoid prolonged outages.

This update comes amid recent challenges at other pumping stations in Karachi. Earlier this month, a major fault at the Dhabeji Pumping Station led to a shortfall of nearly 100 million gallons of water due to a power breakdown.

Similar scheduled maintenance shutdown incidents have previously impacted the water supply in areas such as Nazimabad, Landhi, and Korangi.

K-Electric reiterated its commitment to proactive communication and operational transparency, assuring residents that the power supply restored at critical infrastructure points remains a top priority.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court had ordered NEPRA to conduct a technical survey of K-Electric’s infrastructure amid the ongoing electricity crisis in the city.

The order was made during a hearing on a petition filed against continuous and unannounced load-shedding across the city.

K-Electric, the only power distribution utility in Karachi, argued in the court that 70 percent of its network is presently not subject to load-shedding, blaming electricity theft and technical problems for outages in certain areas.

The company highlighted its post-privatisation investment of over $4 billion, which, according to the utility, has reduced distribution losses by 50 percent and expanded its customer base.