Sindh High Court orders NEPRA survey of K-Electric infrastructure

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has ordered NEPRA to conduct a technical survey of K-Electric’s infrastructure amid the ongoing electricity crisis in the city.

The order was made during a hearing on a petition filed against continuous and unannounced load-shedding across the city.

K-Electric, the only power distribution utility in Karachi, argued in the court that 70 percent of its network is presently not subject to load-shedding, blaming electricity theft and technical problems for outages in certain areas.

The company highlighted its post-privatisation investment of over $4 billion, which, according to the utility, has reduced distribution losses by 50 percent and expanded its customer base.

During the hearing, the court raised concerns over the KE infrastructure and power outages, especially in areas where residents are regularly paying bills on time.

Justice Faisal Kamal Alam asked about the efficiency of K-Electric’s infrastructure upgrades and NEPRA’s supervision.

In response, the legal team of NEPRA said that a Rs. 20 million fine had been imposed on K-Electric, which was dismissed by the court, terming its impact as negligible.

According to K-Electric’s spokesperson, the company is ready to cooperate with NEPRA’s technical team, stating, “KE has received the court’s order and we will be available for any technical surveys.”

The utility also repeated its goal to make 90 percent to 95 percent of its network load-shedding-free shortly.

The next hearing is planned for August 12, with NEPRA expected to give a presentation of its findings.

The situation has grabbed people’s attention because of increasing temperatures and growing anger over long power cuts, with some places experiencing up to 18 hours without electricity each day.

The direction for a NEPRA survey of KE’s infrastructure is seen as a major step toward clarity and accountability in Karachi’s energy sector.

As the city grapples with power cuts, stakeholders await concrete outcomes from the court’s intervention.