NEPRA notifies KE’s multi-year tariff despite govt’s revision plea

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified K-Electric’s multi-year tariff (MYT) for 2023-30, despite a revision request from the federal government.

The NEPRA issued an official notification for the tariff without addressing the Power Division’s objections. The regulatory body set KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs 39.97 per unit.

The distribution tariff has been fixed at Rs 3.31 per unit, while the transmission tariff at Rs 2.86 per unit, according to the notification.

The federal government had filed an appeal against the MYT decision, with the Power Division raising concerns over certain special concessions granted to K-Electric.

Last month, the federal government had submitted has asked the NEPRA for a revision of K-Electric’s tariff.

Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari, in a statement, said that Pakistan’s power sector cannot afford to bear the inefficiencies of any private or public company, nor can it sustain tariff hikes to mask such shortcomings.

“Our revision request is responsible and aimed at fostering a sustainable and healthy environment in the electricity distribution system,” the minister said. He said the review process would be transparent and fair, ensuring minimal financial strain on both the government and consumers.

Awais Leghari said that the need for enforcing regulatory laws in distribution companies (DISCOs). “We will approach NEPRA to secure a fair price for consumers, expecting decisions that benefit both the nation and its people.”