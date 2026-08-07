ISLAMABAD, August 6, 2026: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased electricity prices by 75 paisa per unit for the entire country.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the hike has been made under the monthly fuel cost adjustment for June 2026. It will also apply to K-Electric consumers.

The notification stated that the increase in electricity prices will be reflected in this month’s August bills.

CPPA had requested an increase of Rs 1.20 per unit for the June adjustment.

It is pertinent to mention that on June 30, CPPA had also filed a request for an 82 paisa per unit increase in electricity prices. NEPRA held a hearing on it today but reserved the decision. NEPRA will announce its verdict after reviewing the data.

Earlier, in the May adjustment, electricity was also made 34 paisa per unit more expensive nationwide.

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in Pakistan granted a 20-year electricity distribution license to ‘DHA Energy Supply Company’ for supplying power exclusively to DHA City Karachi.

The license was awarded during a ceremony held at NEPRA headquarters in Islamabad. The license will be effective from 1 October 2026 and remain valid until 30 September 2046.

The move is being seen as a significant step towards introducing greater competition in Pakistan’s power sector and modernizing electricity distribution services.

Under the license, ‘DHA Energy Supply Company’ will be responsible for providing uninterrupted electricity within the boundaries of DHA City Karachi.

NEPRA said the company is authorized to operate only within DHA City and must charge consumers only those electricity tariffs, use-of-system charges and connection fees that are approved by the regulator from time to time.

DHA City Karachi, a residential project being developed by the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), is spread over approximately 22,000 acres in Gadap Town, around 56 kilometres from Karachi.

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