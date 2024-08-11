Electricity prices jacked up 14 times within 12 months

ISLAMABAD: The electricity prices in Pakistan jacked up for 14 times in last 12 months, increasing a major burden on Pakistani citizens, ARY News reported.

As per details, a total of 14 adjustments made from July 2023 to August 2024, resulting in an additional cost of over Rs 455 billion to consumers.

The adjustments have led to a significant increase in power prices, with the highest increase of Rs 7.06 per unit in March 2024.

The constant changes have made it challenging for citizens to manage their expenses, and the government is urged to review the fuel adjustment mechanism to provide relief to the public.

Here is a breakdown of the monthly adjustments:

July 2023: Rs 1.90 per unit increase

August 2023: Rs 1.81 per unit increase

September 2023: Rs 1.46 per unit increase

October 2023: Rs 1.71 per unit increase

November 2023: Rs 0.40 per unit increase

December 2023: Rs 3.08 per unit increase

January 2024: Rs 4.13 per unit increase

February 2024: Rs 4.57 per unit increase

March 2024: Rs 7.06 per unit increase

April 2024: Rs 4.92 per unit increase

May 2024: Rs 2.84 per unit increase

June 2024: Rs 3.33 per unit increase

July 2024: Rs 3.33 per unit increase

August 2024: Rs 2.56 per unit increase

READ: Man kills brother over electricity bill dispute, mother narrates deadly incident

In the aftermath of the continues hike in the power tariff, a man killed his brother over an electricity bill dispute in Gujranwala.

The two brothers lived with their elderly mother and had a dispute over the payment of the electricity bill, which had exceeded Rs 30,000. The argument escalated, resulting in one brother stabbing the other with a sharp-edged knife..