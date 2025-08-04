Electricity prices likely to drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Electricity consumers to get relief as prices are likely to go down further across in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) requesting a reduction of Rs1.75 per unit in electricity tariffs under the quarterly adjustment for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25.

NEPRA is scheduled to hold a hearing on the CPPA’s petition today, August 4, 2025. If approved, the proposed reduction would provide over Rs53.39 billion in relief to consumers nationwide.

The adjustment will apply to all government-owned distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric. Consumers can expect this relief to be reflected in their electricity bills for August, September, and October 2025.

Furthermore, if additional adjustments are approved for September, October, and November 2025, the relief could increase to up to Rs2.10 per unit during those months.

In a separate development, K-Electric made an official statement highlighting that the company does not have the right to revise consumer tariffs.

K-Electric gave this statement in response to rising speculation about a possible increase in electricity rates.

According to the company, all electricity rates, along with per-unit charges, consumer categories, and slab structures, are conditioned by the Government of Pakistan under the electricity tariff policy managed by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

A spokesperson for K-Electric repeated that the utility complies strictly with the electricity tariff policy, which is consistently applied across all distribution companies (DISCOs) nationwide.

If any changes are made to electricity pricing, slabs, or categories, they can only be executed after an official government notification.

