Electricity prices likely to hike by Rs3.53 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) received the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) request to hike the electricity price by Rs3.53 per unit, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the CPPA plea on November 29. The recent increase in electricity tariff has been sought for the month of October under monthly fuel adjustment.

The approval from the NEPRA will put an additional burden of Rs40 billion on the power consumers.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) meeting approved the summary which stated officers of the power division from grades 17 to 21 will get a utility allowance instead of free electricity units.

Read more: Electricity tariff likely to go up again in Pakistan

However, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Employees Union protested in Lahore, for the continuity of a free power facility.

A protest demonstration was held in Lahore after sources claimed that the caretaker government is considering ending free power facilities for WAPDA employees.

The President of the WAPDA Union threatened for ‘strong’ reaction if the facility of free electricity to the employees was revoked