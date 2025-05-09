NEPRA lowers electricity prices in latest quarterly adjustment

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a reduction in electricity prices by Rs1.55 per unit across Pakistan, including Karachi, ARY News reported

According to reports, this decrease in electricity prices comes under the third quarterly adjustment of the current fiscal year.

According to NEPRA’s official notification, the revised electricity prices will apply for the months of May to July. The decision is expected to provide major financial relief to power consumers nationwide.

The cut in electricity prices is set to benefit electricity users by a total of Rs52.6 billion. Consumers in both residential and commercial sectors will experience a noticeable decrease in their electricity bills during this period.

NEPRA stated that the adjustment in electricity prices reflects improved efficiency and better management in the power sector.

It also aligns with the government’s broader goals to ease inflationary pressure and provide economic relief to the public.

The change in electricity prices will be reflected automatically in bills issued over the next few months, offering some respite to households and businesses alike.

Earlier in April 2025, NEPRA officially approved a Rs1.71 per unit electricity price reduction in across Pakistan, including Karachi, from April to June 2025.

This decision comes in response to a formal request from the federal government, aiming to ease the financial burden on consumers amid rising inflation.

The price cut will apply to electricity bills issued during these three months, benefiting millions of households and businesses.

However, lifeline consumers will not be eligible for this relief. The federal government initially submitted the request to NEPRA, which conducted a hearing on April 4, 2025, before finalizing the decision.

The electricity price reduction is expected to provide Rs 58 billion in financial relief to consumers nationwide.

In other news, Pakistan launched a new independent electricity market system.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has formally granted a license to the Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO), which now takes over the Central Power Purchasing Agency’s role.