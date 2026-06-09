ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced electricity prices by Rs1.99 per unit under the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism, providing relief to consumers across the country.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday issued a notification announcing the reduction, which will remain in effect for three months, from June to August 2026.

According to the notification, the tariff cut has been granted under the quarterly adjustment for the period from January to March 2026. The reduction carries a cumulative financial impact of approximately Rs67.17 billion for electricity consumers.

The relief applies to all consumer categories nationwide, including consumers of K-Electric. However, lifeline consumers, consumers billed under the incremental consumption package, and prepaid consumers are exempt from the adjustment.

NEPRA said the reduction reflects the combined effect of various tariff adjustments incorporated under the quarterly review mechanism.

The latest cut is expected to provide significant relief to electricity consumers amid efforts to ease the financial burden on households and businesses.

How to get cheap electricity through Pakistan’s solar wheeling policy

Meanwhile, the federal government is planning to introduce a Solar Wheeling Policy, also known as an Energy Wheeling Policy, which will allow consumers and businesses to generate solar power at one location and utilize the resulting energy credits at another location through the national grid.

The proposed policy is expected to benefit individuals and businesses that own land in rural areas but live or operate in major cities where installing solar panels is difficult or expensive.

After a meeting between the business community and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Usman Shaukat, shared details of the policy.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had informed business leaders that the government was working on a solar wheeling framework.