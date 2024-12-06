Good news for electricity consumers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs. 1.14 per unit in electricity prices under the October monthly fuel adjustment charges, ARY News reported.

According to reports, this decrease in electiricty prices will apply to all consumers of distribution companies (DISCOs), except K-Electric customers. Additionally, lifeline consumers, prepaid users, and electric vehicle charging stations are exempt from this reduction.

This approval follows a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) to reduce the electricity prices by Rs. 1.01 per unit. NEPRA conducted a public hearing on the proposal on November 26, 2024.

The decision provides relief to millions of consumers across the country, excluding those under the mentioned categories.

Earlier on December 2, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification announcing 18 paisas per unit reduction in electricity prices for Karachi consumers under the September 2024 monthly adjustment.

According to reports, this reduction will be reflected in the electricity bills for December 2024. However, the reduction will not apply to consumers who use up to 300 units of electricity per month, as stated in the notification.

Earlier, K-Electric had requested a reduction of 16 paisas per unit for the September adjustment. Additionally, the utility company had sought permission to return Rs 247 million to its consumers as part of this adjustment.

Last month, NEPRA approved 40 paisas per unit increase in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers.

As per the details, the hike was part of the August 2024 monthly adjustment, and consumers will be billed extra in their January 2025 bills.

Additionally, K-Electric consumers will pay an additional Rs 3.17 per unit in November bills as part of the June adjustment. In December, consumers will pay an extra Rs 3.03 per unit as part of the July 2024 adjustment.

K-Electric had requested a 51 paisas per unit increase in the August monthly adjustment, but NEPRA approved 40 paisas per unit. The notification for the tariff hike has been issued, and consumers will bear the brunt of the increased electricity costs.