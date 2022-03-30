Electricity shortfall reaches 5,000MW in Pakistan

LAHORE: The power crisis across the country has intensified as the overall electricity shortfall reached 5000 megawatts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the unannounced load-shedding has begun across the country as the electricity shortfall has reached 5000MW.

Sources privy to the development said that several power plants working on gas, coal and furnace oil have been closed. The duration of load-shedding in Punjab has reached 3 to 10 hours.

Lahore Electricity Supply Company Limited (LESCO) is facing shortage of 1000mw as the demand is 4,100mw and the available power is 3,100mw.

Currently, 610mw Engro Power Plant in Thar, Port Qasim’s power plant with a capacity of 310 are closed. Nuclear K2, K3, Chasnob, Liberty Power Plant, Guddu Power Plant are also facing shortage and not producing power at their full capacity.

Read more: Ramazan 2022: Zero load-shedding during Sehri, Iftar, Taraweeh timings

Ahead of Ramazan 2022, the Power Division has decided zero load-shedding on special timings of Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh prayer across the country.

Sources told ARY News that the Power Division has sought details of demand and supply from all power distribution companies to formulate a strategy for zero load-shedding during the special hours of Ramazan 2022.

Comments