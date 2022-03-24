Ramazan 2022: Zero load-shedding during Sehri, Iftar, Taraweeh timings

LAHORE: Ahead of Ramazan 2022, the Power Division has decided zero load-shedding on special timings of Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh prayer across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the Power Division has sought details of demand and supply from all power distribution companies to formulate a strategy for zero load-shedding during the special hours of Ramazan 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ramazan crescent is likely to be sighted on Saturday, April 2, in accordance with the prediction of the Met Department. Pakistanis will observe the first fast of Ramazan 2022 on April 3, Sunday, if the moon is sighted on April 2, Saturday.

On March 16, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had announced that the new moon is expected to be sighted on April 2 and the first Ramadan to be on April 3, 2022.

The department added that the month of Shaban is expected to be of 29 days this year which would mean that the new moon of Ramadan would be sighted on April 2.

According to the Meteorological department, the weather on April 2 would be clear with partial clouds, which would ease the sighting of the new moon.

Last year, the Ramzan moon was sighted on April 14 and thus the holy month began on Wednesday, April 15, 2021.

