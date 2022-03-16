Ramadan’s expected date announced by PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced the expected date for the sighting of the new moon that would mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the new moon is expected to be sighted on April 2 and the first Ramadan to be on April 1, 2022.

The department added that the month of Shaban is expected to be of 29 days this year which would mean that the new moon of Ramadan would be sighted on April 2.

According to the Meteorological department, the weather on April 2 would be clear with partial clouds, which would ease the sighting of the new moon.

Last year, the Ramzan moon was sighted on April 14 and thus the holy month began on Wednesday, April 15, 2021.

