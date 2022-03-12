Saturday, March 12, 2022
Hassan Hafeez

Punjab revises school timings for Ramadan

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department has decided to reduce school timings by two hours during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the proposal to reduce school timings was presented in the meeting of school education department held here in Lahore.

The meeting decided to operate girls’ schools from 7:30am to 12:15pm, and boys’ schools from 8:00am to 12:30pm during Ramadan.

If approved, the new timings will be applicable from the first of Ramadan.

Currently, both boys’ and girls’ schools are operating from 8:00 to 2:30 pm and 2:45 pm, respectively.

A final notification regarding revised school timings will be issued after due consultation from all education authorities.

Hassan Hafeez

