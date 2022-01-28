Punjab announces new schedule of public, private schools

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has issued a revised schedule of public and private schools of Lahore and Rawalpindi in view of a rising trend in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a Twitter message, Murad Raas announced that classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered until February 15 with 50 per cent of students each day. Moreover, classes 7 to 12 will remain on the previous schedule, he added.

READ: 14 MORE EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS SEALED IN RAWALPINDI

He asked the citizens to follow the COVID-19 SOPs.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Only in Lahore & Rawalpindi.

In all Public & Private Schools, classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered (50% students each day) until February 15th, 2022. Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 28, 2022

Earlier on January 27, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases till mid-February.

READ: PUNJAB REPORTS 30 NEW OMICRON CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response had decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance (staggered days).

However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years will continue with full attendance.

It said vaccination of students above 12 years will be compulsory from Feb 1. Large-scale testing will continue at educational institutes across the country for their targeted closure.

Comments