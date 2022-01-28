Punjab reports 30 new Omicron cases in last 24 hours

LAHORE: As many as 30 more people were found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Punjab in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said on Friday.

23 of the new cases were recorded in Lahore alone, the department said. The tally of Omicron cases in the province has climbed to 1,185, including 1,105 in Lahore.

Also Read: Smart lockdown imposed in six Rawalpindi localities

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 20.3 per cent, the health department said. It added Jhelum reported seven cases of the Omicron variant.

On the other hand, Pakistan logged 8,183 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

Also Read:12 more Rawalpindi schools, colleges sealed after Covid cases surface

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 68,624 samples were tested, out of which 8,183 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 11.92 per cent.

Comments