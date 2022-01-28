14 more educational institutions sealed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As many as 14 more educational institutions, including schools, were sealed on Friday after 45 students and employees were found infected with Covid-19.

According to the health department, these educational institutes will remain closed until Feb 7. A notification to this effect was issued by the department.

Also Read: Smart lockdown imposed in six Rawalpindi localities

On Thursday, nine schools, two colleges and one university were closed. Barani Agriculture Research Institute was sealed after eleven students tested Covid-19 positive.

A total of 99 students and employees were found infected with Covid-19 at these institutes.

It is noteworthy that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases till mid-February.

Also Read: Curbs on schools to stay in place till mid-Feb: NCOC

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance (staggered days). However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years will continue with full attendance.

Comments