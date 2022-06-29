Electricity shortfall reaches 800MW in Karachi

KARACHI: With the increase in temperature in Karachi, the duration of power cuts in the metropolis has reached upto 15 hours as electricity shortfall reached 800MW, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the loadshedding crisis in Karachi has become more serious and the duration of power outages has reached to 15 hours in parts of the city after the electricity shortfall reaches 800MW.

The periodic power cuts are causing outrage among the citizens and in several areas protest demonstrations are also being reported.

Areas including, North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony, Yousuf Goth, Gadap, Kathor, Landhi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Hijrat Colony, Liaqatabad, Ranchhor Line, PIB Colony, Jamshed Road, Orangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Baldia and Ittehad Town and other areas are facing power cuts.

The KE spokesperson in the statement has said the power shortfall of K Electric has reached 800 MW and the power shortage is being met by increasing the loadshedding duration.

The spokesperson claimed that no unannounced power cuts are taking place in Karachi.

The spokesman said that 2,700 MW of electricity was supplied to Karachi during the last 24 hours, including 1,000 MW from the national grid.

Meanwhile, the citizens have complained loadshedding is being carried out, even in the areas with 100% recovery. The continued loadshedding has badly disrupted routine and business life in the city.

