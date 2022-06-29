Prolonged loadshedding: Sindh minister hints at nationalising K-Electric

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh has hinted at nationalising the sole power provider in Karachi, K-Electric, saying that the provincial government took notice of the prolonging loadshedding, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Imtiaz Shaikh said in a media briefing today that the Sindh government has ordered the K-Electric management to provide the loadshedding schedule. “K-Electric is claiming that only announced loadshedding is being made for 7-8 hours [in Karachi].

READ: LOADSHEDDING CONTINUES AS POWER SHORTFALL EXCEEDS 7,000MW

“K-Electric has assured the government of improving the power supply to Karachiites within 24 hours. Sindh government takes notice of the power outages, whereas, loadshedding also increasing the water crisis.”

“If it is needed, K-Electric will be nationalised. Law and order situation has worsened following prolonged power outages in two to three days.”

READ: KARACHI TRADERS BURN ELECTRICITY BILLS IN PROTEST AGAINST POWER OUTAGES

The provincial minister said that he held a meeting with KE’s chief executive officer (CEO) following the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The government also took notice of the worsening situation of the law and order.

“K-Electric administration has said that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) reduced the gas supply. KE admin has also apprised the government regarding their problems.”

Comments