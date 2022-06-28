Karachi traders burn electricity bills in protest against power outages

KARACHI: Irked by prolonged power outages, Karachi traders set their electricity bills on fire on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

As per details, traders of Saddar staged a protest demonstration against K-Electric for carrying out prolonged power cuts. The enraged protestors burnt their electricity bills.

Speaking on the occasion, Karachi traders said despite paying heavy electricity bills, they are facing prolonged power outages, which has badly disturbed their business.

The time for the market is already has been cut short by the government and even then, they are facing unannounced and prolonged power cuts during business hours.

The protesting Karachi traders demanded of the government to take notice of the matter and make KE bound to provide an uninterrupted power supply during business hours.

On Monday, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif hinted at more loadshedding in the month of July citing increasing prices of oil and gas in the international market.

This he said while addressing the lawmakers of the coalition partners in Islamabad.

“There are problems of gas and oil, loadshedding may increase in July,” he was quoted as saying. PM Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan are facing tough economic conditions.

