Electricity tariff hike of Rs4.66 per unit sought

ISLAMABAD: Another increase in electricity tariffs is on the cards as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed an application with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking an increase of Rs4.66 per unit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the CPPA on behalf of power distribution companies (DISCOs) has asked NEPRA to approve an increase of Rs4.66 per unit under Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of November, 2023. The hearing in this regard will be conducted on December 27.

The NEPRA’s approval would increase the financial burden worth Rs40 billion on the power consumers.

The CPPA, in its application, has submitted that the total electricity generated with various fuels in February 2023 was recorded at 7.22 billion at a basket price of Rs9.44 per unit.

The application further stated that 36.50% of electricity was generated from hydropower sources in November, 13.8% from local coal, 6.44% from imported coal, 9.21% from local gas, 10.57% from imported LNG, and 20.83% from nuclear fuel.

Earlier in December, the Federal government had sought Rs 1.72 per unit hike in electricity tariff for the K-electric consumer.

The federal government submitted a request seeking a Rs 1.72 per unit raise in tariff of KE consumers from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on account of last year’s second and third quarterly tariff adjustments to the power distribution companies.

In its request, the federal government broke up the amount stating that the hike has been sought to maintain uniform tariff across the country, meanwhile increase of Rs 0.25 per unit for the January-March 2023 adjustment. Additionally, a Rs 0.47 per unit increase has been requested for the October-December 2022 adjustment.