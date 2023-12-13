Govt seeks power tariff hike for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The citizens of Karachi are likely to face another burden as the Federal government sought Rs 1.72 per unit hike for the K-electric consumer, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the federal government submitted a request seeking a Rs 1.72 per unit raise in tariff of KE consumers from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on account of last year’s second and third quarterly tariff adjustments to the power distribution companies.

In its request, the federal government broke up the amount stating that the hike has been sought to maintain uniform tariff across the country, meanwhile increase of Rs 0.25 per unit for the January-March 2023 adjustment. Additionally, a Rs 0.47 per unit increase has been requested for the October-December 2022 adjustment.

Meanwhile, NEPRA will be hearing the application on December 20.

On September 5, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hiked power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers on monthly fuel adjustment charges.

As per details, the electricity prices were increased by Rs 1.48 to Rs 4.45 after the federal government approved the NEPRA plea for the hike in power tariff.

The K-electric consumer will pay the increased electricity tariff in the month of October and November 2023.

Furthermore, Rs 1.48 increase in electricity tariff for 300 unit consumers, Rs 3.21 for more than 300 unit consumers whereas Rs 4.45 per unit increase for 5 kilo watts and e-vehicle charging stations.