NEPRA hikes electricity tariff for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hiked power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers on monthly fuel adjustment charges, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the electricity prices have been increased by Rs 1.48 to Rs 4.45 after the federal government approved the NEPRA plea for the hike in power tariff.

The K-electric consumer will pay the increased electricity tariff in the month of October and November 2023.

Furthermore, Rs 1.48 increase in electricity tariff for 300 unit consumers, Rs 3.21 for more than 300 unit consumers whereas Rs 4.45 per unit increase for 5 kilo watts and e-vehicle charging stations.

Earlier, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the increase in tariff for electricity consumers by Rs 0.46 per unit.

As per the issued notification, the power regulatory authority approved the increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of July.

The notification stated that the surge in power tariff would be applied to the bills of September, meanwhile, the hike will not be applicable to Lifeline and K Electric customers.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took notice of irregularities in distribution companies (DISCOs) electricity bills.

According to the official statement, a high-level committee was constituted to probe the performance of DISCOs.

The NEPRA communique stated that the committee was constituted because of the recent irregularities in the electricity billing and will present a comprehensive report within one month.