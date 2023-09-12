NEPRA takes notice of irregularities in electricity bills

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of irregularities in distribution companies (DISCOs) electricity bills, ARY News reported.

According to the official statement, a high-level committee has been constituted to probe the performance of DISCOs.

The NEPRA communique stated that the committee is constituted because of the recent irregularities in the electricity billing and will present a comprehensive report within one month.

The chief executive officers of the DISCOs provided clarity on the irregularities in the electricity bill in today’s meeting, whereas action has already been taken against the officers involved in the irregularities.

On August 31, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) directed the power distribution companies (DISCOs) to improve their performance in 15 days.

NEPRA heard the request of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPAG) regarding monthly fuel adjustment charges of Rs 2.07 per unit for the month of July.

However, during the hearing, the CPPAG reviewed its request from Rs. 2.07 to Rs. 1.57 per unit raised on account of FCA.

The Authority asked the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) to submit a report as to why the capacity of Gatti and some other grids was not increased. NEPRA also directed the DISCOs to take action for reducing line loss and stopping electricity theft.