Electricity tariff hiked in Pakistan

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a nationwide increase of Rs.0.75 per unit in electricity tariffs under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, the increase relates to the June 2026 monthly adjustment and will also apply to consumers of K-Electric.

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It was further mentioned in the notification that the revised tariff will be reflected in electricity bills issued during August.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had sought an increase of Rs.1.20 per unit for the June adjustment.

The latest increase follows a Rs.0.34 per unit rise approved under the May monthly adjustment,

It is to be mentioned that earlier, on 30 June, the agency had submitted a request for a Rs.0.82 per unit increase, which was taken up by NEPRA and reserved the decision.