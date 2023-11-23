Electricity tariff hiked for K-Electric consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a hike in the electricity tariff by Rs1.52 per unit for K-Electric consumers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In line with the June 2023 directive from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), NEPRA has issued a notification announcing an increase of Rs1.52 per unit in electricity charges, a press release read.

The adjustments will reflect on monthly electricity bills from December 2023 to November 2024.

The K-Electric spokesperson clarified that NEPRA’s notification aligns with an ECC decision related to charges from the previous tenure.

‘The extended duration in finalizing KE’s tariff has been a contributing factor to the current circumstances, resulting in lower charges from Karachi in comparison to other regions in the country. Operating within the regulated framework of Pakistan’s power sector, KE, like other DISCOS, adheres to decisions made by the government of Pakistan and NEPRA concerning power tariffs.’

It is important to note that lifeline consumers are exempted from the recent increase in charges, providing relief to this specific consumer group, it added.

Earlier in the month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) made the decision on the Uniform Quarterly Tariff Adjustments for K-Electric consumers, approving a hike of Rs1.72 per unit.

It was decided that the tariff rationalization guidelines already issued to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) shall be applicable on the consumption of July, August, and September 2023 to be recovered from K-Electric consumers in December 2023, January 2024, and February 2024, respectively.

Following the decision, the electricity tariff would be hiked by Rs1.72 per unit for the K-Electric consumers.

Sources said that Rs1.25 per unit would be hiked in terms of quarterly adjustment from January to March 2023, whereas, Rs0.47 per unit would be increased in terms of quarterly adjustment from October to December 2023.

Sources added that the decision was taken to maintain uniform electricity tariffs across the country.