Electricity tariff likely to go up in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD: Electricity tariff is likely to increase Rs1.27 per unit as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a request for a fuel cost adjustment for the month of April.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct a hearing on April 29 to decide on the matter.

According to the petition, 10.513 billion units of electricity were generated in April, while 10.196 billion units were delivered to distribution companies.

CPPA stated that the actual cost of electricity generation was Rs8.94 per unit, compared to a reference cost of Rs7.68 per unit.

In terms of energy sources, 21.94% of electricity was generated from hydropower, 14.51% from local coal, 10.02% from imported coal, and 0.97% from furnace oil.

Additionally, 8.01% of electricity was generated using local gas, 20.52% from imported LNG, and 17.91% from nuclear energy.

On May 10, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a reduction in electricity prices for Karachi citizens, giving essential relief to consumers facing high energy costs.

According to the reports, NEPRA’s latest notification helped K-Electric consumers have a reduction of Rs3.64 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment for February 2025.

Simultaneously, electricity consumers nationwide will have an advantage from a reduction of Rs1.55 per unit as part of the third quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.

This updated price cut will be mentioned in the electricity bills, which will be issued in May 2025, ensuring the benefits to the great number of households and businesses.

However, lifeline and protected consumers are not eligible to avail this relief and are excluded from this offer.