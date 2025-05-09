NEPRA announces electricity price reduction for Karachiites

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a reduction in electricity prices for Karachi citizens, giving essential relief to consumers facing high energy costs.

According to the reports, NEPRA’s latest notification will help K-Electric consumers have a reduction of Rs3.64 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment for February 2025.

Simultaneously, electricity consumers nationwide will have an advantage from a reduction of Rs1.55 per unit as part of the third quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.

This updated price cut will be mentioned in the electricity bills, which will be issued in May 2025, ensuring the benefits to the great number of households and businesses.

However, lifeline and protected consumers are not eligible to avail this relief and are excluded from this offer.

NEPRA plans to save electricity consumers a total of Rs52.6 billion, facilitating financial burdens amid increasing inflation.

The authority has stressed that these modifications are under overarching economic strategies designed to stabilize energy expenses and enhance affordability.

Consumers can expect reduced electricity bills from May to July 2025, with the updated tariffs being automatically reflected in their monthly statements.

Read More: NEPRA lowers electricity prices in latest quarterly adjustment

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a reduction in electricity prices by Rs1.55 per unit across Pakistan.

According to NEPRA’s official notification, the revised electricity prices apply from May to July. The decision provided major financial relief to power consumers nationwide.

The cut in electricity prices benefited electricity users by a total of Rs52.6 billion. Consumers in both residential and commercial sectors experienced a noticeable decrease in their electricity bills during this period.

NEPRA stated that the adjustment in electricity prices reflected improved efficiency and better management in the power sector.

It also aligns with the government’s broader goals to ease inflationary pressure and provide economic relief to the public.