Electricity tariff likely to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is moved for an electricity tariff hike across Pakistan, including Karachi, under a fuel cost adjustment request, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The request, filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to hike electricity per unit price by Rs0.82 paisas for the monthly fuel cost adjustment for May, is scheduled to be taken by NEPRA on 30 June.

The proposed adjustment by the CPPA is expected to place an additional financial burden of approximately Rs12 billion on electricity consumers across Pakistan.

According to the CPPA, a total of 12.638 billion units of electricity were generated during May. The average fuel cost of power generation stood at Rs9.25 per unit, compared with the reference fuel cost of Rs8.43 per unit.

The generation mix showed that 33.27 per cent of electricity was produced from hydropower, while 11.66 per cent came from indigenous coal-fired plants.

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Imported coal accounted for 13.54 per cent of total electricity generation, whereas furnace oil contributed 0.16 per cent.

The CPPA further reported that 8.31 per cent of electricity was generated from domestic natural gas and 11.81 per cent from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Nuclear power plants contributed 14.25 per cent of the country’s electricity generation during the month.