Electricity tariff may rise by Rs1.20/unit across Pakistan

Electricity consumers across Pakistan, including Karachi, could face higher power bills next month as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) considers a proposed increase in electricity tariffs.

Consumers already struggling with rising living costs may see their August electricity bills increase, as a Rs1.20 per unit hike has been proposed under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is holding a hearing today on an application submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) seeking approval for the increase.

The CPPA has requested the tariff adjustment based on the Fuel Cost Adjustment for electricity generated during June.

According to the application, hydropower accounted for 39 per cent of total electricity generation during the month. Electricity generated from locally sourced coal contributed 10.11 per cent, while imported coal accounted for 12.65 per cent.

The application further states that imported gas generated 11.02 per cent of the country’s electricity in June, while nuclear power contributed 13.40 per cent.

Read more: Electricity tariff likely to rise in Pakistan

Following the hearing, Nepra will decide whether to approve the proposed adjustment. If approved, the additional charge will be reflected in consumers’ August electricity bills.

Prior to this, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), earlier this month, raised electricity prices by Rs 0.34 per unit across Pakistan.

NEPRA also issued an official notification regarding the power tariff hike.

The power regulatory body explained that the electricity price was increased by Rs 0.34 per unit due to the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for May.

The price hike was applied to all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country, including K-Electric.

Electricity consumers witnessed the additional charges reflected in their July bills, NEPRA stated.