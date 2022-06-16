Electricity tariff raised by Rs1.55 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs1.55 per unit increase in electricity tariff for consumers in terms of quarterly tariff adjustment to the power distribution companies.

After massively increasing fuel prices, the federal government hiked the per unit of electricity by Rs1.55 for the first quarter (July-September 2022) of the current fiscal year.

The additional amount will be charged from the power consumers via electricity bills from July to September. The quarterly tariff adjustment will not be applicable for K-Electric consumers.

On July 13, NEPRA hiked power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit in the country. According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of April, following demand from CPPAG for a hike of Rs4.05 per unit.

It said that the NEPRA held a public hearing on the FCA on 31 May 2022.

The FCA for March was charged at Rs2.86 per unit and the fuel adjustment charges for April are higher than the previous month by Rs1.13 per unit.

“The increase of Rs3.99 will only be applicable for June bills,” it said and added that it will be charged from all consumers of DISCOS except life-line consumers while it will also not be applicable for K-Electric users.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.

