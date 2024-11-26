Elephant Madhubala shifted to Safari Park Karachi

Madhubala, a 16-year-old elephant in Pakistan, who was in solitary confinement at Karachi Zoo, was shifted to Safari Park on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The elephant was moved in a container from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park and she will soon be reunited with her family members Sonia and Malika after a long wait of 15 years.

The container carrying Madhubala elephant was lifted via crane from the truck.

The shifting of Madhubala was supervised by Four Paws.

Before shifting the training of the elephant’s entering and exiting the container was completed, the Four Paws said.

With the arrival of the Madhubala elephant at Safari Park, the number of elephants will be three.

Madhubala is one of four African elephants treated in Karachi by an eight-member team from the global animal welfare group Four Paws in 2022.

The elephant was suffering for years from a dental infection and pain caused by a broken tusk.

The Four Paws also relocated Kaavan – an elephant dubbed the world’s loneliest – to Cambodia from Islamabad in 2020.