Elephant Sonia breathes her last at Karachi’s Safari Park

KARACHI: In yet another unfortunate incident, Sonia, the African elephant at Karachi’s famous Safari Park, breathed her last, ARY News reported.

According to park officials, Sonia was healthy and had been eating normally until her sudden demise.

The administration stated that park staff discovered Sonia’s lifeless body early in the morning. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the reasons behind Sonia’s death.

Earlier, the 17-year-old African elephant, Noor Jehan, breathed her last at Karachi Zoo. The elephant, Noor Jehan underwent emergency treatment for a tumour in Karachi on April 5 but collapsed days later.

She was treated under the supervision of international experts and a Four Paws team also visited her at the Karachi Zoo.

The Elephant Noor Jehan fell into the pond at Pakistan’s Karachi Zoo when Noor Jehan was experiencing initial signs of recovery from serious health complications.

History of the Karachi elephants

The four African elephants, Madhubala, Noor Jehan, Sonia and Malika, came to Pakistan in 2009 after they were caught in the wild at a young age. Arriving in Karachi, they were separated, Madhubala and Noor Jehan were brought to Karachi Zoo, their sisters, Sonia and Malika, came to Karachi Safari Park.

In November 2021, the Sindh High Court in Pakistan asked FOUR PAWS to assess the wellbeing of the four elephants. They were all found in need of proper diet, enrichment, and medical treatment. Noor Jehan and Madhubala also needed dental surgery due to infections caused by broken tusks. Following the death of Noor Jehan, Madhubala was Pakistan’s last captive African elephant in a zoo.