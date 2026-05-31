WASHINGTON: The death toll from a chemical tank rupture in the U.S. state of ​Washington climbed to 11 as crews ‌recovered the bodies of all nine missing people, authorities said on Saturday.

Two fatalities had been confirmed after ​the tank containing “white liquor” – a chemical ​solution of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide ⁠used in making paper pulp – imploded ​at a Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility on Tuesday.

The ​search for the missing carried on through the week as recovery crews worked through debris in indoor ​areas and flew drones over the perimeter ​of the site, said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s deputy ‌chief, ⁠Kurt Stitch.

The ruptured tank contained about 900,000 gallons (3.4 million liters) of white liquor, and tests confirmed that contamination entered the nearby ​Columbia River, officials ​have ⁠said, although no “negative health impacts” had been detected on air quality ​or the city of Longview’s drinking ​water.

Nippon ⁠Paper Industries (3863.T) Japan’s second-biggest paper manufacturer by sales, acquired the Longview plant from Seattle-based timber ⁠company ​Weyerhaeuser (WY.N) for $225 million and established ​the wholly owned subsidiary Nippon Dynawave Packaging in 2016.