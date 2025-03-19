Get ready for a cosmic adventure in Pixar’s ‘Elio’ – Watch the trailer!

The first full trailer for Disney Elio has been released, offering a glimpse of the new Pixar film.

Disney dropped the Elio trailer on Wednesday, teasing the movie’s upcoming release on June 20. The voice cast features Yonas Kibreab, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, and Shirley Henderson.

Elio tells the story of an 11-year-old boy, Elio (voiced by Kibreab), who is mistakenly chosen as Earth’s representative when he is beamed up into an intergalactic council made up of beings from various galaxies.

In a teaser trailer Disney shared last year, Elio says, “I’m trying to get abducted by aliens. I’m supposed to be up there.”

The film Elio, directed by Domee Shi and Madeline Sharafian, follows an initial shift after Adrian Molina’s departure as writer-director. Mary Alice Drumm produces the film.

Originally slated for release on March 1, 2024, Elio was delayed before Disney officially set the new release date for June 20.

The Elio trailer, along with new footage shown at Disney’s D23 event in August, has sparked excitement.

Read More: Disney scores major victory in ‘Moana’ copyright trial

Yonas Kibreab, speaking to Kids First earlier, expressed that the film would make audiences feel a wide range of emotions.

“They’re going to laugh, maybe tear up, and feel super happy because the movie is both funny and exciting,” he said.

With Pixar riding high on the success of Inside Out 2, which became 2024’s highest grossing film and was nominated for an Oscar, the release of Elio has raised expectations.

Disney fans are in for another Pixar treat this summer.

Earlier, Disney scored a major victory in its trial as a jury cleared the company of infringement in the making of ‘Moana.’

The legal battle stemmed from a lawsuit filed by a screenwriter named Buck Woodall in 2020.

In his complaint, he alleged that ‘Moana’ was based on his work entitled “Bucky the Wave Warrior.”

The trial went on for two weeks in a federal court in Los Angeles where the eight-member jury found that Disney had no access to the 2011 screenplay.