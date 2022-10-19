Elizabeth Debicki is all praise for ‘The Crown’ co-star Humayun Saeed

The lead star of the upcoming season of ‘The Crown’, Elizabeth Debicki sang praise for co-star Humayun Saeed.

Ahead of the premiere of the fifth and final season of Netflix’s historical television series, Debicki sat with a foreign tabloid for an exclusive interview about the series and her next film in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise.

In the conversation, Debicki, who is joining the cast to essay the lead role of Diana, Princess of Wales in season five, shared her experience of working with the Pakistani superstar, Humayun Saeed, who will also debut in the show as Dr Hasnat Ahmed Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon and a close friend of Princess Diana.

“I absolutely adored Humayun — he was such a lovely actor, and such a beautiful person,” Debicki said of Saeed.

“You never know how that’s going to feel when you’re playing things like that with an actor. So I was very lucky to have him, and I think he does such a beautiful job,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Humayun Saeed is one of the very first Pakistani artists to have bagged a pivotal role in the Netflix title.

‘The Crown’ Season 5

The upcoming season about the lives of royals in the 90s decade will see a completely new cast, highlighted by Imelda Staunton, who will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, while, Jonathan Pryce will be seen as her husband, Prince Philip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will essay Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the series, while our very own ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star, Humayun Saeed will play Dr Hasnat.

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will start streaming on November 9.

Though the show has been a cult favourite over the previous four instalments, the death of the monarch last month has spurred a renewed interest among the audience for the series. According to the quoted numbers from international sources, viewership for ‘The Crown’ increased by over 800% following the Queen’s death.

