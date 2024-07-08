‘A very medicinal palate cleanser…’: Elizabeth Debicki on refreshing ‘MaXXXine’ role after ‘The Crown’

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Debicki opened up on making a major genre switch from her last appearance in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to the latest outing in the slasher ‘MaXXXine’.

Elizabeth Debicki, who previously impressed the audience and critics alike with her performance as Britain’s Princess Diana in the final two seasons of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’, is now starring in Ti West’s horror threequel, ‘MaXXXine’.

Speaking about the deliberate and much-refreshing change in her acting career, Debicki said in a new interview, “I shot this quite soon after wrapping on The Crown and I found it to be a very medicinal palate cleanser.”

“I have no idea why this came my way, except that when I read the script it felt symbiotic and I felt really connected to the role,” she added. “It’s a really interesting ride being an actor. It’s not really my job to see myself in certain ways, it’s my job to become the thing that people need me to become.”

To conclude, the actor admitted, “There’s definitely some Liz Bender in me.”

In the third and final instalment of West’s ‘X’ trilogy, Debicki essays Elizabeth Bender, a British film director working on ‘The Puritan II’, launching the career of Maxine Minx (Mia Goth).