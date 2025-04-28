Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus share more sweet moments together

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are continuing to show off their romance on social media.

Elizabeth Hurley posted another picture with Billy Ray Cyrus on Sunday, full of love and affection.

In the photo, Billy is standing behind Elizabeth, wrapping his arms around her chest and stomach.

His head rests gently on hers, and Billy is seen smiling softly. Elizabeth, meanwhile, flashes a bright white smile, lighting up the picture.

More snaps show Elizabeth Hurley, Billy, and a very happy dog all squeezed together in a car.

It’s hard to imagine a cuter trio. Elizabeth Hurley captioned her post, “Tennessee weekend ❤️,” hinting she had travelled to the state to spend time with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Just a week ago, Elizabeth and Billy went Instagram official, sharing a photo where they were seen romancing warmly.

Not long after, Elizabeth spoke openly about their relationship, even using the word “love,” making it clear that things are getting serious between them.

Elizabeth also revealed that Billy first contacted her during a difficult time in his relationship with Firerose, his wife of just one year.

Firerose had accused Billy Ray Cyrus of emotional abuse, claims which Billy has firmly denied.

Billy, fresh off a bitter divorce from Australian singer Firerose, has had a turbulent few years both personally and professionally.

His split from his second wife, Tish, also triggered a rift with his daughter, pop star Miley Cyrus.

The relationship between Elizabeth Hurley and Billy may still be quite new, but it is clear that Elizabeth Hurley and Billy are happy to share their journey with their fans.

The pair, who first met on the set of Christmas in Paradise back in 2022, appear to have turned their working relationship into something far more intimate.

Elizabeth Hurley, 59, and Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, confirmed their relationship with a cosy Instagram snap shared over Easter weekend, leaving fans both stunned and intrigued.