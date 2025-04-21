Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus confirm surprising romance

In a turn of events that’s left fans utterly bewildered, British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has made headlines for her unexpected romance with American country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

The pair, who first met on the set of Christmas in Paradise back in 2022, appear to have turned their working relationship into something far more intimate.

Elizabeth Hurley, 59, and Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, confirmed their relationship with a cosy Instagram snap shared over Easter weekend, leaving fans both stunned and intrigued.

Elizabeth Hurley, ever the style icon, looked radiant in a blue plaid shirt and faded jeans, while Billy Ray Cyrus, donning a pair of green bunny ears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

The couple’s public display of affection drew a wave of mixed reactions online. Some fans were genuinely happy, while others were left questioning the odd match.

Elizabeth Hurley’s 23-year-old son Damian, however, signalled his approval with celebratory emojis under the post.

Billy Ray Cyrus, fresh off a bitter divorce from Australian singer Firerose, has had a turbulent few years both personally and professionally. His split from his second wife, Tish, also triggered a rift with his daughter, pop star Miley Cyrus.

Read More: Bianca Censori set to dump Kanye with Kim’s help?

The Wrecking Ball singer pointedly omitted Billy Ray Cyrus from her Grammy acceptance speech, fuelling rumours that the father-daughter relationship has been strained for years.

Elizabeth Hurley, who famously dated Hugh Grant and shared a child with the late Steve Bing, has always attracted media attention for her high-profile relationships.

Her past with Australian cricketer Shane Warne also made headlines, but this new chapter with Billy has left fans truly gobsmacked.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth Hurley teased the romance by posting a beach video featuring Cyrus’s ballad She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore.

While the internet remains divided, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus seem content in their unlikely love story, whether the world is ready for it or not.