Elizabeth Hurley opens up about meeting Miley Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley was convinced that she would have a great bond with Miley Cyrus way before she started dating Cyrus’ father.

In her recent interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the English actress revealed that the Disney alum, 33, had been on her radar years prior to Billy Ray Cyrus entering the picture.

Hurley further mentioned, “She’s adorable. I’ve been lucky to meet some of his kids, and they seem fabulous”.

Cohen then asked Hurley if she and the “Flowers” singer knew each other before she and Billy Ray, 64, became a couple. “No, I’d never met her, but my son used to love Hannah Montana, so he loved Father Montana,” she said of the sitcom, which debuted on Disney in 2006 and ran for four seasons. “He loved Miley too, so I always knew who she was, and when he was a young teen, he used to love all her music.”

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The actress welcomed son Damian Hurley with businessman Steve Bing in 2002. Hurley confessed, “I used to have to watch her music videos, like ‘Wrecking Ball,’ a zillion times with him, so we were very familiar with who she was, and I knew I was going to like her and I do like her.” PEOPLE reached out to a rep for Miley for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Hurley and Billy Ray confirmed their relationship in April 2025 with a joint Instagram post of them sharing a kiss on Easter, though they initially met while filming a Christmas movie in 2022. The following month, Miley opened up about her parents’ dating life in an interview with The New York Times.