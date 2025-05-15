Elizabeth Olsen joins Kristen Stewart in ‘Flesh Of Gods’

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen, best known for playing Marvel character Scarlet Witch, has joined Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac in ‘Flesh Of The Gods.’

The upcoming vampire thriller is helmed by filmmaker Panos Cosmatos, while Andrew Kevin Walker wrote the screenplay based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker.

As per the logline, ‘Flesh Of Gods’ sees Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart play Raoul and Alex, a married couple in ’80s Los Angeles.

“The couple descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and heads into an electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless (Elizabeth Olsen) and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence,” it read.

The upcoming film is set to mark Kristen Stewart’s return to her vampire roots, years after her role in the hit ‘Twilight’ franchise.

Elizabeth Olsen is best known for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Hollywood actor first played the Marvel character in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ and later reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and the TV series ‘WandaVision.’

Before joining the cast of ‘Flesh Of Gods’, Elizabeth Olsen had expressed her willingness to reprise her Marvel role in the future.

“It’s a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well within Age of Ultron,” she said.