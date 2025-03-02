Marvel just revealed Scarlet Witch’s fate in most unexpected way

It looks like Marvel fans may have just gotten their first real glimpse of Scarlet Witch’s fate following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but in the most unexpected way.

Instead of a major cinematic reveal, Scarlet Witch has surfaced in the third issue of Marvel’s TVA comic series—inside a glass coffin.

The sudden appearance has ignited discussions about whether this comic is officially canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or just another intriguing Easter egg that won’t hold weight in future films.

In the latest issue of TVA, Scarlet Witch makes an unceremonious return, with no grand buildup or explanation.

Despite Marvel frequently incorporating MCU elements into their comics, fans remain skeptical about the series’ official status in the cinematic timeline.

The inclusion of characters like Miss Minutes and Mobius, as well as a Loki Season 2 reference, suggests a strong connection to the MCU.

However, Marvel has a history of introducing “canon” storylines in comics only to disregard them later.

Further fueling speculation, TVA artist Pere Perez confirmed that the Wanda Maximoff in the latest issue is indeed Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU character.

Despite this, many fans believe that the true fate of Scarlet Witch will be determined by Kevin Feige and the larger MCU storyline.

With the multiverse saga unfolding, perhaps the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday will finally provide clarity on where Wanda Maximoff truly stands.

Earlier, the Hollywood actress, Elizabeth Olsen who portrayed Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel universe, said that she is open to putting on her super suit again.

The actress played the character in all “Avengers” movies since 2015’s “Age of Ultron, along with her own series, “WandaVision” in 2021.

Olsen’s last outing as Scarlet Witch was in 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Now, the Hollywood star has responded to the questions if she was open to reprise her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well within Age of Ultron,” Elizabeth Olsen said during an interview.