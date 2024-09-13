Elizabeth Olsen open to return to Marvel as Scarlet Witch

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen, who portrayed Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel universe, has said that she is open to putting on her super suit again.

The actress played the character in all “Avengers” movies since 2015’s “Age of Ultron, along with her own series, “WandaVision” in 2021.

Olsen’s last outing as Scarlet Witch was in 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Now, the Hollywood star has responded to the questions if she was open to reprise her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well within Age of Ultron,” Elizabeth Olsen said during a recent interview.

The actress said that Marvel was able to utilise the character well in interesting ways of telling stories after some time when “people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there.”

The Hollywood star’s character was then given her own TV show ‘WandaVision,’ which earned her an Emmy nomination for best lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

“So if there’s a good way to use her I’m always happy to come back, however they can make that make sense,” Elizabeth Olsen stated.

The “Love & Death” star on several occasions emphasised on wanting to explore characters outside of the MCU, as she gets “satisfaction from the variation.”

“It’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character, but I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need more, other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character,” the Hollywood star said in a 2023 interview.