Ella Bright opens up about her childhood beauty obsession

British-American actress Ella Bright has shared that her passion for beauty began long before she stepped into the spotlight. The Off Campus star revealed that, as a child, she loved experimenting with makeup and often borrowed cosmetics from her mother’s collection.

Now 19, Ella Bright has gained widespread recognition for portraying Hannah Wells in Amazon Prime Video’s romantic drama Off Campus. While her acting career continues to flourish, she admits her fascination with beauty has always been part of who she is.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Ella reflected on some of her earliest beauty memories, revealing that her mother’s bright red lipstick was one of her favourite items to use.

She explained that she would quietly sneak into her mother’s vanity to try out different makeup looks before washing everything off.

Ella said she particularly enjoyed creating bold and colourful looks, comparing her childhood habit to the popular “shower makeup” trend, where people experiment with dramatic styles just before removing them.

According to the actress, she spent hours playing with makeup simply for fun, making it one of her favourite childhood activities.

Read more: From Young Kate to Streaming Queen: Ella Bright Leads TV’s Biggest New Hit

When she’s not filming, Ella enjoys winding down with her Off Campus co-star Mika Abdalla, who plays Allie Hayes in the series.

The actress revealed that the pair often spend time together enjoying relaxing skincare routines, giving them the chance to unwind away from the demands of filming.

Ella Bright also shared a light-hearted beauty ambition, revealing that if she ever launched her own blush, she already knows exactly what it would be called.

She joked that she would name the product “Bright”, a playful nod to her surname.