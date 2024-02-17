Ellyse Perry given tribute not seen since Don Bradman era

Australia batter Annabel Sutherland paid tribute to teammate and prolific all-rounder Ellyse Perry after setting multiple records in the first one off Women’s Test against South Africa.

Annabel Sutherland scored a match-winning double-century to help Australia thrash South Africa by an innings and 284 runs. She set several records with her mesmerising 210-run knock. Her knock was the fastest double century in women’s Tests in terms of balls faced (248).

Moreover, it is the fourth-highest behind Kiran Baluch (242), Mithali Raj (214) and Ellyse Perry (213 not out).

Annabel Sutherland, aged 22 years and 128 days, became the youngest Australian woman double centurion and the second youngest Australian cricketer behind Sir Donald Bradman, who scored his first double century at the age of 21 years and 304 days.

She came close to surpassing Ellyse Perry’s record but failed as she was dismissed for 210. However, she was content with not surpassing her teammate’s milestone.

Annabel Sutherland praised Ellyse Perry for her commitment, personality and encouraging young players.

“I’m very happy for her [Ellyse Perry] to keep that record, she deserves it,” Annabel Sutherland said as quoted in a Yahoo report. “She’s an incredible player and an even better person. The amount of time she’s spent with the young girls coming through is a testament to that.”

