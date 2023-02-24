WATCH: Ellyse Perry saves boundary with amazing fielding in Women’s T20 World Cup

Video of Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry saving a certain boundary with her superb fielding in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is viral.

Ellyse Perry put on a disastrous bowling performance in the semi-final against India on Thursday. She conceded 14 runs in her first and only over.

However, she redeemed herself with her fielding.

In the video, shared by the International Cricket Council on Instagram, Indian batter Sneh Rana played a sweep shot. It had four runs written on it.

Ellyse Perry showed outstanding athleticism. She dived to her right and parried it back in one swift motion just when it was going to cross the boundary line.

The defending champions qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final after beating Harmanpreet Kaur’s side by five wickets in the nerve-wracking semi-final encounter.

Australia, batting first, scored 172-4 with veteran batter Beth Mooney scoring a half-century. The opener scored 37-ball 54 with seven boundaries and a six to her name.

Captain Meg Lanning struck four fours and two maximums in her unbeaten knock of 49 from 34 balls. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was named Player of the Match, chipped in with her 18-ball 31.

Shikha Pandey was the pick of Indian bowlers with her two-wicket haul.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s fifty was not enough for the side to beat the defending champion as they managed 167-8 in their 20 overs.

She scored 52 off 34 balls with four boundaries and a six to her name. Jemimah Rodrigues supported her by scoring 43 runs from 24 balls.

Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown took two wickets for the defending champions.

Australia will play either host South Africa or arch-rivals England in the final on Sunday.

