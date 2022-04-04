Fatima Sana meets Ellyse Perry; picture goes viral

Pakistan fast bowler Fatima Sana posted a picture of her with prolific Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on the social media application Twitter and it went viral.

The picture shows them smiling together while standing side by side.

She wrote a motivational quote by the former American professional baseball and American football player Bo Jackson as the caption.

“Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there,“ the caption read.

Earlier, Fatima Sana met New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and their picture went viral as well.

It is not everyday that you run into Trent Boult in your recovery gym session, so @imfatimasana decided to take some tips from the New Zealand great#BackOurGirls #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/MJ1hMTHNlt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 9, 2022



Ellyse Perry was part of the Australia side that won the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday.

The right-handed batter scored 163 runs in six innings from seven matches. She batted at an average of 54.33. Her top score in the tournament was 68 against hosts New Zealand. She finished with five wickets in the world championship as well.

Fatima Sana, on the other hand, picked a total of seven wickets in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

