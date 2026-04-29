ELREXFIO: Blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

Pfizer said on Wednesday its drug Elrexfio met the main goal in a ​late-stage trial that tested the blood cancer ‌treatment in patients who received at least one prior line of treatment.

Here are further details on the ​trial:

Elrexfio has the U.S. Food and Drug ​Administration’s accelerated approval for treating patients with ⁠multiple myeloma who have received at ​least four prior lines of treatment.

Multiple myeloma is ​a cancer of the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell in the bone marrow that ​helps fight infection.

Pfizer said the drug showed ​clinically meaningful improvement in progression free survival, or living without ‌the ⁠disease worsening, when compared to standard of care treatment.

The trial remains ongoing to assess overall survival, a key secondary goal, as the ​data was not yet available at ​the time ⁠of this interim analysis, the company said.

The company said the trial ​data will be discussed with global ​health ⁠authorities.

Pfizer recorded Elrexfio sales of $304 million in 2025.

Multiple myeloma accounts for roughly 1% to 2% ⁠of ​all cancers and 10% ​of blood cancers. Over 32,000 new cases are diagnosed annually ​in the US.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an aggressive and currently incurable blood cancer that affects plasma cells made in the bone marrow. Healthy plasma cells make antibodies that help the body fight infection.6 While disease trajectory varies for each person, relapses are nearly inevitable.9 The goal of therapy for people with relapsing or refractory multiple myeloma is to achieve disease control with acceptable toxicity and improved quality of life.

About ELREXFIO (elranatamab)

ELREXFIO is a subcutaneously delivered B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-cluster of differentiation CD3-directed bispecific antibody immunotherapy that binds to BCMA on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells, activating the T cells to kill myeloma cells.